Chelsea close in on Raphinha: What do his stats say?

Jun 29, 2022

Raphinha is edging closer towards a move to Chelsea (Photo credit: Twitter/@OfficialFPL)

Raphinha has been a hot property in the ongoing summer transfer window with a host of clubs in pursuit of the talented Brazilian winger. The Leeds United player is nearing a move to Chelsea, despite offers from Arsenal and Barcelona respectively. Leeds have been direct on the fee for the player and Chelsea are willing to go the distance, We decode his stats.

Career stats A look at his career stats

Raphinha started his career with Portuguese side Vitoria Sport Clube, scoring 22 times in 85 matches. He moved to Sporting next, netting nine times in 41 games before joining Ligue 1 side Rennes. He went on to amass eight goals in 36 games for the French side and then moved to Leeds. In 67 games, he has scored 17 goals for Leeds.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are trying to reach full agreement with Brazilian winger and his agent Deco on personal terms.

Leeds have always been vocal about a £60/65m fee and Chelsea have reached an agreement which has add ons included

Arsenal bid for the player but Leeds turned it down and Barcelona also made contact but don't have the required sum.

Numbers His Premier League numbers

In 65 Premier League appearances, Raphinha has amassed 17 goals, besides making 12 assists. In 2021-22, he scored 11 goals and made three assists. Out of his 155 shots, 49 have been on target. He has rattled the post on 10 occasions. In terms of big chances, he has 22 of them, besides missing 10 of them. He has also made 85 tackles.

Transfer news Chelsea also keen to sign Sterling

Besides getting close to signing Raphinha from Leeds, Chelsea are in advanced talks with Manchester City to land Raheem Sterling. He will be another solid addition to Chelsea's squad, having plenty of experience under his belt. The possible signings of Raphinha and Sterling highlight the ambitions of Chelsea, who have let Romelu Lukaku leave on loan and are hoping to ship out Hakim Ziyech.

Do you know? Leeds set to make huge profit from the deal

Leeds bought Raphinha from Rennes for a fee of £17m plus add-ons in 2020. Raphinha signed a four-year deal. But now after just two seasons, the Premier League outfit has managed to cough out a viable sum for the player, who has been impressive.