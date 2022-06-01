Sports

Gareth Bale bids farewell to Real Madrid: Decoding his stats

Bale scored 106 goals for Real (Photo credit: twitter/@GarethBale11)

Gareth Bale has issued a statement which sees his journey at Real Madrid come to an end. Bale's contract is set to expire this summer as the Welshman will be looking to find a new club. Bale wasn't used extensively in his final season at Real by manager Carlo Ancelotti. Notably, he was on loan at former club Tottenham last season. Here's more.

Trophies Bale won a plethora of trophies

During his time at Real, Bale went on to win three La Liga honors. He also helped the club win the Copa del Rey in 2013-14 and Spanish Super Cup in 2017. Notably, he ended up winning five Champions League titles (3 with Zidane and 2 with Ancelotti). He won three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bale joined Real in 2013 and quickly formed a potent force at the front with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

He scored two goals in the UEFA Champions League 2017-18 final as well versus Liverpool.

However, his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane turned sour and his importance faded.

He was even loaned out last season.

However, his legacy at the club cannot be ignored.

Numbers Breaking down Bale's numbers at Real Madrid

Bale managed 22 goals and 19 assists in 2013-14. He had 17 goals and 12 assists in 2014-15. In 2015-16, Bale managed 19 goals and 14 assists. In 2016-17, he had nine goals and six assists. In 2017-18, he had 21 goals and seven assists. In 2018-19, he had 14 goals and seven assists. In 2019-20 and 2021-22, his overall tally read G3 A2).

Chapter What next for Bale?

There have been rumors that Bale, still only 32, could make a return to Spurs. He is loved by the fans and has earned immense respect. Bale has played 237 times for Spurs, scoring 71 goals, including 16 in 2020-21. Meanwhile, Cardiff City could also be an option. One could also perhaps see Bale moving to the MLS in the United States.

Do you know? Bale made 258 appearances for Real

Overall, Bale made 258 appearances for Real, scoring 106 times. In 176 La Liga games, he managed 81 goals. In 57 Champions League games, he scored 16 times.

Do you know? Things that went wrong for Bale at Real

Besides falling out with Zidane, the injuries played a toll. Also, the Spanish media didn't help, criticizing him frequently. There were suggestions that Bale was more committed to playing for his country Wales than representing Real. He also didn't get much love from the fans.