Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool suffer massive blow; Watford go down

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 08, 2022, 01:59 pm 3 min read

Son-Heung min celebrates his goal (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Liverpool dropped two precious points at Anfield in a crucial match against Tottenham in the Premier League 2021-22 season. Luis Diaz scored the equalizing goal for the Reds in a 1-1 contest which saw Son Heung-min give Spurs a lead. By dropping points, it's advantage for Manchester City now, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Watford have been relegated to the Championship.

Match How did the match pan out?

After a goalless first half, Son scored in the 56 minute following a link-up between Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon. The Reds chased an equalizer and got the same when a deflected shot from Luis Diaz 16 minutes from time broke Spurs' backline. Spurs continued to defend with precision and denied Liverpool any joy. This was a solid point for Spurs.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dropping two points could be costly for Liverpool as they went level with champions City.

If Pep Guardiola's side beats Newcastle United tonight, a three-point lead will be established.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he cannot see City faltering.

"I can't see it," said Klopp when quizzed about Man City dropping points. "I wish I could think differently but I can't see it."

Son 20 PL goals for Son in 2021-22

Son scored his 20th goal for Spurs in the Premier League 2021-22 season. He is the second player after Mohamed Salah (22) to score 20-plus goals this season. Son also has seven assists under his belt. Overall in 229 Premier League appearances, Son has scored 90 goals. He also has 46 assists. Son went level with Olivier Giroud in terms of Premier League goals.

Feats Notable feats attained in the match

As per Opta, Tottenham are the first side to stop Liverpool from winning at Anfield in the Premier League since Brighton in October 2021 (2-2). Notably, Liverpool had won 12 successive home league games before the loss versus Spurs. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has lost just one of his six PL encounters with Liverpool (W1 D4). He is unbeaten against the Reds at Anfield.

Watford Palace send Watford down the barrel

Crystal Palace earned a crucial 1-0 win over Watford in the Premier League. With this loss, Watford joined Norwich City in terms of being demoted to the Championship. As per Opta, Watford have now been relegated in consecutive top-flight campaigns for the first time since a run of three such seasons ending in relegation (1987-88, 1999-00, and 2006-07).

Man United Man United in shambles, lose 4-0 versus Brighton

Manchester United are set for their worst points tally in a Premier League campaign after being hammered 4-0 by Brighton, who could have won by more goals. United have conceded 56 goals this season which is their most in a single PL campaign. As per Opta, United have conceded 4+ goals in 12 Premier League games since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Do you know? More prolific numbers for Son

As per Opta, Son has both scored (12) and been involved in (17) more Premier League goals than any other player in 2022. As per William Hill, Son had equaled Robin van Persie's record of most weak-foot goals scored in a single PL campaign (12).

Information Other results in the Premier League

Brentford downed Southampton 3-0. Aston Villa put immense pressure on Burnley, sealing a 3-1 win. Chelsea were denied by Wolves in the 97th minute. Wolves earned a superb 2-2 draw. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku scored both goals for Chelsea.