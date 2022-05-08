Sports

La Liga 2021-22: Barcelona earn 2-1 win over Real Betis

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 08, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Jordi Alba scored a winner for Barca (Photo Credit: Twitter@FCBarcelona)

Jordi Alba's 94th-minute goal helped Barcelona edge past Copa del Rey winners Real Betis in a crucial La Liga 2021-22 encounter. Ansu Fati helped Barca gain a 1-0 lead in the 76th minute. Real Betis equalized through Marc Bartra three minutes later. However, Alba scored the winning goal to hand his side another massive victory. Here are further details.

Match How did the match pan out?

Xavi's side led when substitute Ansu Fati shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. This was his first La Liga goal since November 6. Former Barca defender Marc Bartra equalized for Betis moments later from Nabil Fekir's delivery from a free-kick. In stoppage time Alba volleyed in Dani Alves' cross after Betis failed to clear their lines.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xavi came in as Barcelona's head coach in November and turned things around.

At one stage, Barca were ninth in La Liga when Barca confirmed Xavi as their coach.

Since then, the rise has been superb.

Barca are aiming to seal second position and nobody would have put their money on the same given the danger which surrounded their campaign earlier.

Standings Barca close in on sealing second place

Since losing to Cadiz last month, Barca are enjoying a four-game unbeaten run in La Liga, winning all four. After 35 games, Barca have claimed 20 wins, nine draws, and six losses. They have forwarded 65 goals, besides allowing 35. Barca have 69 points and are ahead of Sevilla (64), who have played a game less. Meanwhile, Real Betis are placed 5th (58 points).

Duo Notable numbers for Alba and Fati

As per Opta, Alba is now the 3rd defender from the top five leagues with 15-plus goal involvements in 2021-22 across all competitions. He has 3 goals and 12 assists. Alba is only behind Liverpool's right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (G2 A18) and left-back Andrew Robertson (G2 A15). Fati (4 goals) has the best minutes per goal ratio (60.7) in La Liga 2021-22 (2+ goals).