Sports

Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United for free this summer

Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United for free this summer

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 01, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Paul Pogba is leaving Man United this summer for free (Photo credit: Twitter/@paulpogba)

French mid-fielder Paul Pogba will leave Premier League club Manchester United on a free transfer. Pogba will United when his contract expires at the end of this month. United confirmed the news on Wednesday. The 29-year-old leaves United for free for the second time in his career. He had re-joined United for a then-world record fee of £89m from Juventus in 2016. Here's more.

Statement United bid farewell to Pogba

"It was a low-key end to a United career that brought so many individual high moments," United issued a statement. "So many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill. For a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware, is something that should be applauded and celebrated."

Pogba Pogba joined United in 2016

Pogba made just seven appearances for United in 2011-12 before being allowed to leave for free. He joined Italian giants Juventus and enjoyed his time there. Across four seasons, the talented mid-fielder made 178 appearances, scoring 34 times. However, he joined United back in 2016 for a record sum. He had an inconsistent period during the six-year stay.

Numbers Pogba's time at United

In these six seasons, he made 226 appearances for United, scoring 39 times. He won the Europa League and the Carabao Cup. He also reached the final of the Europa League last season. Pogba's best season at United was 2018-19. He scored 16 goals in 47 matches. The 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons were frustrating. Injuries saw him make just 22 and 27 appearances respectively.