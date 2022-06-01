Sports

Red Bull's Sergio Perez signs contract extension: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 01, 2022, 05:14 pm 3 min read

Sergio Perez clinched the Monaco GP on Sunday (Photo credit: Twitter@redbullracing)

Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez has extended his contract with Red Bull Racing until the 2024 season. The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix winner is enjoying a sound season and will hope to help his team win the Constructors title. Perez was signed by Red Bull last season and he has given a good account of himself so far alongside 2021 champion Max Verstappen.

Reaction Perez signs a deal until 2024

After extending his stay at Red Bull, the 32-year-old Perez said: "For me, this has been an incredible week, winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024 just makes me extremely happy." Perez also said he feels completely at home here.

Stats 3 race wins and 19 podiums for Perez

Perez has sealed a total of 19 podiums to date in his racing career. He has also won three races, including the Monaco GP on Sunday. Perez won his first race for Racing Point in 2020. Last year, he won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Red Bull. For Red Bull, the Mexican driver has earned nine podiums to date.

The beginning In 2012, Perez earned three podium finishes with Sauber

Perez made his F1 debut in the year 2011. In 2011, he claimed 14 points for Sauber. The following season saw him finish with 66 points. He claimed three podium finishes that season and grabbed 10th position. In 2013, he raced for McLaren, earning 49 points and finishing 11th. The next seven seasons saw him race for Sahara Force India/Racing Point.

Force India His performance at Force India/Racing Point

Perez enjoyed a spell of consistency next with Force India/Racing Point. His points tally read 59, 78, 101, 100, 62, 52, and 125. During this seven-year stint, Perez earned seven podium finishes. His finishes in a season read 10th, 9th, 7th, 7th, 8th, 10th, and 4th. 2020 was his best season as he showed maximum value across 15 races.

Red Bull How has he fared at Red Bull?

Red Bull roped in Perez last season and since then the experienced driver has shown his pedigree. In 2021, he claimed 190 points, finishing fourth. He clinched five podium finishes and set the fastest lap in two races. 2022 is also going well for Perez. He is third at the moment with 110 points and has four podiums across seven races.

Records Monaco GP: Records smashed by Perez

As per F1's official site, with his third career win, Perez has now become the most successful Mexican driver in F1, surpassing Pedro Rodriguez. He is also the first Mexican driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix, and the first North American to win the race since Gilles Villeneuve in 1981.