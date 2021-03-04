Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 11:55 am

Aston Martin are back on the Formula 1 circuit this year for the first time since 1960. The F1 team revealed their new AMR21 car on Wednesday and the reactions all around have been positive. Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will be the two drivers for Aston Martin this season. The car has caught the eye visually. Here we present the details.

Change Racing Point renamed to Aston Martin

As per the BBC, the new car was unveiled online with contributions from celebrities such as James Bond actor Daniel Craig and NFL star Tom Brady. Canadian billionaire Stroll rescued Force India from administration in 2018 and renamed it Racing Point. The 61-year-old then took over the historic but struggling Aston Martin sports car company and decided to rename his F1 team.

Journey A new journey on the cards

Aston Martin technical director Andrew Green and team principal Otmar Szafnauer said they believed it would take between three and five years to build the team into title contenders. Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel said it's a journey everyone is excited to embark on. "It is a journey everyone is excited to embark on but we are not expecting to arrive tomorrow," he said.

Details Notable details about the car

The car will have the 2020 Mercedes gearbox and rear suspension, which Aston Martin buy from the world champions in addition to their engine, besides an usage of their wind tunnel. This suspension was regarded as a major development step for Mercedes in 2020. As per reports, the amount of potential aerodynamic downforce it unlocks could prove to be the same for Aston.

Vettel Vettel is looking forward to this year

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel said he is looking forward to this year after not being happy with his performance last year at Ferrari. Vettel said: "I am not happy with last year in terms of performance - partly my performance - but I accepted it." "There are things that didn't go well, but I am looking forward to this year," he added.

Information There is an extensively reworked front wing