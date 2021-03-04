Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 11:32 am

India made a stunning start with the ball after English skipper Joe Root elected to bat in the fourth Test. Fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj perturbed the English batsmen early on, making use of the grass cover at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, off-spinner Axar Patel continued his incredible run by taking two more wickets. Here is the session report.

Session How did the session pan out?

After electing to bat, England made a patchy start. They lost both the openers Zak Crawley (9) and Dominic Sibley (2) inside 10 overs. As has been the case, Axar gave India the first breakthrough on his second delivery of the match. In his next over, he sent back Crawley. Captain Root also departed as England finished on 74/3 at lunch.

Do you know? The consistent Axar has stood out so far

Axar has been a prized possession for India in the four-match series. His consistency in providing regular breakthroughs has stood out. Here are the balls taken by Axar for his first wicket in each innings: 9, 20, 1, 1, and 2.

Siraj Siraj impresses with his line and length

Pace spearhead Siraj has been included in the XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who opted out due to personal reasons. The former was on the money once again right from the start. He thwarted the two openers with his amazing line and length. Siraj was finally rewarded with the wicket of Root (5), having trapped him in front.

England A poor batting display by England