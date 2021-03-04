Last updated on

Barcelona overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit against Sevilla as they won the second encounter 3-0 to reach the Copa del Rey finale. Gerard Pique scored the decisive equalizer for Barca in added time after 90 minutes. Martin Braithwaite got the decisive goal in the additional 30 minutes. This was Sevilla's second successive loss against Barcelona across competitions. Here are the details.

Match Barca score three goals against Sevilla

Barca saw Ousmane Dembele open the scoring in the 12th minute. He fired in a top-notch shot into the top corner. It looked like Sevilla would go through but Pique had other ideas, scoring in the 92nd minute. The game went into extra time and Brathwaite scored the crucial third goal as Sevilla's hopes got quashed. They had earlier won the first leg 2-0.

Dembele Dembele shines for Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has now scored two goals in his last two appearances for Barcelona in all competitions. Notably, he had scored just one in his previous 16 matches. The youngster netted his eighth goal of the season after having played 31 games. He now has 27 goals for Barca in 105 appearances.

Copa del Rey Barcelona reach 42nd Copa del Rey final

Barcelona have reached a 42nd Copa del Rey final after this win. They will now face either Athletic Club or Levante in the summit clash. Barca have now scored 12 goals in the Copa del Rey this season. This is Barcelona's 10th Copa del Rey finale in the last 13 seasons. They last won the tournament in the 2017-18 season.

Do you know? Pique notches this feat for Barca

Gerard Pique has raced to 49 career goals for Barca in all competitions. As per Opta, 20 of them have been headers.

Twitter Post Barca get past Sevilla to reach finale