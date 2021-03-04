-
Qatar Open 2021: Sania Mirza, Andreja Klepac advance into semi-finalsLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 01:00 pm
-
Indian star Sania Mirza continued her bright form at the Qatar Open as she progressed to the semi-finals along with doubles partner Andreja Klepac.
The duo registered a straight-set victory (6-2, 6-0) over fourth-seeded Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Earlier, Sania made a winning return to the WTA circuit with a first-round win.
Here is more.
-
-
Information
Sania, Klepac to face Krejcikova and Siniakova
-
The Indo-Slovenian pair of Sania and Klepac will next play top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, who defeated the Dutch duo of Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 4-6, 6-4, 13-11 in another quarter-final.
-
Sania
Sania made a return at the Qatar Open
-
Last year, Sania returned to the tour after staying away from professional circuit for over two years on maternity leave.
She celebrated her return by winning the doubles title at Hobart International in January 2020 along with Nadiia Kichenok.
This time as well, she made a return with a first-round win at the Qatar Open after recovering from COVID-19.
-
Twitter Post
WATCH: Glory for Sania and Klepac
-
Match point!! 👇 pic.twitter.com/fgqd61aB6k— Sabari (@Sabarii05) March 3, 2021
-
Singles
A look at the singles contests
-
In the singles event, world number 16 Garbine Muguruza claimed a three-set victory to make it to the quarter-finals.
The Spanish player eliminated defending champion and number three seed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in 2 hours and 18 minutes.
Among others, Karolina Pliskova outlasted Ons Jabeur, while Elina Svitolina and Maria Sakkari also proceeded to quarter-finals.