Indian star Sania Mirza continued her bright form at the Qatar Open as she progressed to the semi-finals along with doubles partner Andreja Klepac.

The duo registered a straight-set victory (6-2, 6-0) over fourth-seeded Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Earlier, Sania made a winning return to the WTA circuit with a first-round win.

Here is more.