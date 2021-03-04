-
Premier League, Manchester United drop more points: Records brokenLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 10:00 am
-
Manchester United dropped crucial points in the Premier League once again after playing out a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.
With this result, the gap between leaders Manchester City and second-placed United has increased to 14 points.
The only respite for United was that of Leicester City and Aston Villa dropping points.
Here are the records broken.
-
-
Concern
Solskjaer concerned about United's recent form
-
This was the third successive 0-0 draw for United in all competitions.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels his side needs to find the spark.
"Of course it's a concern. When you have three clean sheets in a row, that will help you win games - but we haven't produced the quality," he said.
"We just have to find a spark again."
-
#CRYMUN
How did the match pan out?
-
United dominated possession but struggled to create many meaningful chances.
Nemanja Matic went the closest in the first half when he forced Vicente Guaita into a decent save.
That was United's only shot on target.
Palace were focused and highly determined. They were in shape and didn't allow United to breathe.
United goalie Dean Henderson denied Palace a winner late on.