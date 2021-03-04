Last updated on

West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first T20I at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. A one-sided contest came to life as Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed an astonishing hat-trick. After a moments, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard scripted history by smashing 6 sixes in an over of Dananjaya. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka made a steady start after the hosts invited them to bat. Despite losing opener Danushka Gunathilaka early on, the visitors were kept afloat by Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella. However, they managed only 131 after suffering a batting collapse. The WI were off to a flier before Dananjaya took a hat-trick. Meanwhile, Pollard's onslaught powered WI to a four-wicket victory.

Hat-trick A historic hat-trick by Dananjaya

Dananjaya brought back Sri Lanka in the contest by taking a hat-trick. He became only the third SL bowler after Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga to do so in T20Is. The off-spinner dismissed Evin Lewis (28), Chris Gayle (0) and Nicholas Pooran (0) to achieve the historic feat. However, he was taken to cleaners by Pollard (36 runs) in his very next over.

Pollard Pollard does a Yuvraj Singh!

Just when West Indies found themselves in disarray, captain Pollard came to the rescue. He smashed 6 sixes in an over off Dananjaya, who scripted history in his previous over. Pollard became only the third cricketer after Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs to reach the landmark in international cricket. His 11-ball 38 helped WI chase down 132 in mere 13.1 overs.

Twitter Post WATCH: Highlights of Pollard's cameo

Numbers A look at the interesting numbers