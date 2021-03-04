Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 09:39 am

India and England are all set to face each other in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad from Thursday onwards. Team India leads the series by a 2-1 margin and will want to win or draw the fourth match and qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final. England have won the toss and elected to bat first. Here are the team updates.

Playing XI A look at the playing XI of both sides

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj England (Playing XI): Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson

England England make notable changes in their playing XI

After managing just 193 across the two innings in the Day-Night Test, England have responded by bringing in an extra spinner in the form of Dominic Bess. They have left our Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer. James Anderson is the main pacer, with Ben Stokes being the second option. Jack Leach and Bess will lead the spin show. They have also added a batsman.

Team India Siraj replaces Bumrah in India's playing XI

India have made just the one change. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah was released from the squad due to personal reasons. The Indian pacer is set to miss the T20Is as well, besides reports stating that he won't be available for the ODIs too. Siraj makes a return. He played one Test in the series and claimed one wicket.

Views Root urges England to make use of the first innings