India have the upper hand in the ongoing third Test against England in Ahmedabad. England, who won the toss and batted first, were dismissed for 112 as the Indian spinners claimed nine wickets. In reply, India have lost three scalps (99/3) at stumps. There were several interesting stats that were scripted on Day 1 of the Day-Night Test. Here's more.

Axar Axar scripts these records with figures of 6/38

Axar Patel was terrific with the ball for Team India, claiming six wickets for just 38 runs. The left-arm spinner, has now claimed two successive five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. In his debut Test, Axar had claimed figures of 2/40 and 5/60. Axar now has the second-best bowling figures in an innings of a D/N Test. West Indies' Devendra Bishoo holds the record (8/49).

Pujara Pujara registers second successive duck in D/N Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara was trapped lbw by Jack Leach. He managed just his ninth career duck in Test cricket. Notably, this was his third duck against England and a first against the latter on home soil. Pujara's last duck was against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Notably, that too was a Day-night Test. He now has two ducks in D/N Tests.

Ashwin Ashwin gets past 75 wickets against England

R Ashwin (3/26) has raced to 397 career Test scalps at an average of 25.08. Ashwin has surpassed the 75-wicket mark against England in Tests. He has 76 wickets at 31.23. This is the second nation against whom Ashwin has taken 75-plus scalps (89 versus Australia). Notably, he has claimed 62 wickets on home soil against England at 30.85.

Do you know? Axar becomes first Indian spinner to achieve this record

Axar became the first Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in D/N Tests. As per Opta, he's only the sixth spinner to record a five-wicket haul in such fixtures. Meanwhile, England posted their lowest ever first innings Test score in India (112 all out).

Information Rohit gets past 2,500 Test runs, slams 12th fifty