Sports

IPL 2022: Presenting the interesting stats from the tournament

IPL 2022: Presenting the interesting stats from the tournament

Written by V Shashank Jun 01, 2022, 04:06 pm 3 min read

Mohammed Siraj conceded 31 sixes this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed newcomers Gujarat Titans lift their maiden T20 honor. It was a dream run by the Hardik Pandya-captained side. Inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals finished as the runners-up. There were plenty of records and statistics etched over the course of the tournament. We look at the interesting stats from IPL 2022.

Prasidh Prasidh unlocks a unique feat

RR quick Prasidh Krishna had his share of ups and downs this season. He bowled 200 dot balls, the most by a player in IPL 2022. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the second-highest tally overall. Playing for SRH, Dale Steyn had bowled a record 219 dots in 2013. Prasidh also conceded 551 runs, most by a bowler in a single edition of IPL.

GT RCB concede 147 sixes in IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers Bangalore were on the receiving end of 147 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, those are the most sixes conceded by a team in IPL 2022. Pacer Mohammed Siraj conceded 31 of those, most by a player in a single edition of IPL. He is followed by his colleague Wanindu Hasaranga, who was belted for 30 sixes.

100s Eight centuries in IPL 2022

The concluded season witnessed a record eight centuries. Four of those were clocked by Jos Buttler. Notably, it is the highest century count in a single edition of IPL. The 2016 edition previously held the record for seven centuries. Then RCB skipper Virat Kohli had smashed four hundreds. Steven Smith, Quinton de Kock, and AB de Villiers had racked up a ton each.

Catches Parag's pockets a season-high 17 catches

RR's Riyan Parag is arguably one of the best fielders in the tournament. As per ESPNcricinfo, he claimed 17 catches, the most by a player this season. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Rovman Powell, and Tilak Varma pocketed the joint-second-most catches (10). Interestingly, Parag's tally is the second-most by a non-wicket-keeper, with AB de Villiers taking 19 catches in 2016.

Five-fers Joint-most five-fers in an IPL edition

As per ESPNcricinfo, the concluded tournament registered four five-wicket hauls. Notably, it is the joint-most tally in an edition of IPL. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah (5/10 vs KKR), Umran Malik (5/25 vs GT), Hasaranga (5/18 vs SRH), and Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40 vs KKR) attained the feat in 2022. Unfortunately, the first two performances came in a losing cause.

Stats A look at the other interesting stats from IPL 2022

RR were unlucky with their tosses. They lost 13 tosses, surpassing the previous record held by CSK (12) in 2012. As per ESPNcricinfo, a total of 107 ducks and 1,062 sixes were recorded in 2022, the most in a single season in both categories. GT had 8 recipients for the Player of the Match award. They bettered MI's tally from 2017 (10).