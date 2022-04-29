Sports

IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 29, 2022, 12:27 pm 3 min read

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. This would be their first face-off in IPL. GT have won their last four outings. Meanwhile, RCB are on a two-match losing streak, including a 29-run loss to RR, failing to chase 145. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The chasing side has won three of the last five matches. Interestingly, the last two outings haven't been high-scoring. RCB recorded a first innings score of 68 against SRH, while DC bundled out PBKS on 115. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

GT Titans stay supreme at the top of the standings

Titans deserve all the praise for their clinical exhibitions. While they aren't the strongest side on paper, they have clearly outwitted even the best attacks courtesy of their all-round exhibition. Batting-wise, the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, and Rahul Tewatia would be banked upon in this fixture. Pacer Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Rashid Khan could be menacing at Brabourne.

RCB RCB's poor run of form continues

RCB's top-order woes remain their major concern heading into each fixture. However, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, and Virat Kohli are arguably the best fit for their positions. Hopefully, they put an end to their inconsistent run soon. Bowling has clearly been their forte so far. Seamer Josh Hazlewood and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga would be backed to pocket impressive numbers.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

GT (probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami. RCB (probable XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Hardik Pandya's (GT) last five knocks in IPL read 10, 67, 87*, 50*, and 27. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan (GT) has claimed eight wickets this season at an economy of 7.09. Josh Hazlewood (RCB) has scalped 10 wickets in five matches this season at 13.60. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) has claimed 13 wickets this season at 18.84.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Wriddhiman Saha, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Maxwell, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Josh Hazlewood. Fantasy XI (option 2): Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli, David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Hardik Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga.