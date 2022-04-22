Sports

IPL: Who is Adam Milne's replacement Matheesha Pathirana at CSK?

Written by V Shashank Apr 22, 2022, 07:35 pm 2 min read

Matheesha Pathirana is a rising prospect in Sri Lankan cricket (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana has replaced Kiwi quick Adam Milne in the Chennai Super Kings squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The latter has been ruled out of the tournament post a hamstring injury sustained against KKR on March 26. Milne hasn't played since then. Pathirana has been roped in by CSK at a price of Rs. 20 lakh. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Often named the next Lasith Malinga, Pathirana, is a burgeoning talent in Sri Lankan cricket.

A slingy bowling action, Pathirana can render toe-crushing yorkers at will.

The 19-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in two U-19 World Cups (2020, 2022).

CSK's bowling woes have bit them this season,

Under current circumstances, Pathirana could be a major plus for the defending champions for their remaining campaign.

Imagine how long this action would have lasted in the more regimented world of cricket coaching in this country ... 17-year-old Matheesha Pathirana on his way to 6 for 7 on his debut for @TrinityColKandy in Sri Lanka ... pic.twitter.com/VO4gBPtmY0 — Martin Williamson (@mogodonman) September 27, 2019

Do you know? Pathirana has been with the Super Kings since 2020

Pathirana claimed seven wickets in four matches in this year's U-19 World Cup. He averaged 27.28 (economy 6.16). Interestingly, Pathirana has been a reserve bowler for CSK since 2020. However, it was only after Deepak Chahar's back-injury midway this season that the Lankan was drafted by the defending champions. He has played against his CSK colleague and countryman Maheesh Theekshana in domestic T20s.

Career A look at Pathirana's domestic career

Pathirana has only one List A match to show. Playing for Nondescripts Cricket Club, Pathirana garnered figures of 0/41 against Negombo Cricket Club in the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament (2021). Meanwhile, he has two scalps from two T20s at 16.50. As a member of SLC Greys, Pathirana noted figures of 2/28 against SLC Reds in the SLC Invitational T20 League, 2021.

CSK A look at CSK's performance in IPL 2022

The four-time winners haven't had a memorable run so far. They have mustered just two wins from seven matches. At present, CSK are seated ninth with four points and an NRR of -0.534. Their only wins so far have been over RCB and MI by 23 runs and three wickets respectively. Chennai Super Kings will next face Punjab Kings on April 25 (Monday).