IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 23, 2022, 01:38 pm 3 min read

Tilak Varma has had commendable performances this season (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be up against a frail-looking Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. LSG have snatched four wins from seven outings, while MI have been win-less so far. Add to that, LSG (199/4) had battered MI (181/9) by 18 runs in their last match-up earlier this season. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this face-off. So far, seven matches have been played here this season. The wicket has averaged close to 170 in the first innings, including a massive tally of 222 by RR in the last outing versus DC. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or streamed on the Hotstar app.

MI Mumbai Indians seek a desperate win

MI's bowling continues to be their chief cause of concern, especially in the death overs. Though Jasprit Bumrah has been economical, the pacer has struggled to affect dismissals. Among batters, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's abysmal run at the top has made matters worse for Mumbai Indians. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, and Tilak Varma have been the only positives this season.

LSG Super Giants look to torment Mumbai Indians

LSG made some laudable decisions during the auction, which are paying off. Opener KL Rahul, who smashed 103* in the last match-up against MI, would be raring to dispatch a similar show. LSG's middle-order has laid impressive shows as well. Given it is Wankhede, the pace trio of Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, and Jason Holder can pose a serious threat to the rivals.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

LSG (probable XI): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. MI (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, KL Rahul (LSG) has smashed 764 runs in 15 matches against MI. He averages 76.40. Pacer Avesh Khan (LSG) has scalped 11 wickets in seven matches this season at 20.09. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) has slammed 232 runs in five matches this season. He averages 58.00. Left-handed batter Tilak Varma (MI) has amassed 234 runs in seven innings. He averages 46.80.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah. Fantasy XI (option 2): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera.