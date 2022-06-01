Sports

MS Dhoni wins heart of differently-abled fan at Ranchi Airport

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 01, 2022, 02:57 pm 2 min read

CSK skipper Dhoni met differently-abled fan Lavanya Pilania (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

MS Dhoni remains the only captain to have won all three limited-overs ICC trophies (T20 WC, 50-over WC, and Champions Trophy). The 40-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2020, led India to glory over and over. Notwithstanding, he has managed to make billions smile through the journey. On Tuesday, he won the heart of a differently-abled fan, Lavanya Pilania, at the Ranchi Airport.

Experience He is kind, sweet, and soft spoken: Lavanya on Dhoni

Dhoni was at the Ranchi Aiport to catch a flight when he met Lavanya. Describing her overwhelming experience of meeting Dhoni, on her Instagram handle, Lavanya said, "Feeling of meeting him is something I can't put in words, he is kind, sweet and soft-spoken. The way he asked me about my name's spelling and shook my hand. It was a pure bliss for me."

Information Dhoni was elated to see his sketch

Lavanya stated that the Chennai Super Kings skipper was elated to see his sketch made by the youngster and promised to take it home. "He gave me his precious time was something I can't express through words," Lavanya further wrote.

Twitter Post CSK acknowledged Dhoni's sweet gesture

Dhoni 'Definitely yes!' Dhoni treated his fans in IPL 2022

As far as professional cricket is concerned, Dhoni has already treated his fans with a piece of good news. Ahead of CSK's last league encounter in IPL 2022, Dhoni indicated that he would play for the Yellow Army next year. On being asked about his future, Dhoni said, "Definitely! Because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai and CSK fans."

CSK CSK fared poorly in IPL 2022

Dhoni, the most successful IPL captain in terms of match-wins, failed to lead CSK to the playoffs in IPL 2022. CSK finished above bottom-placed Mumbai Indians on the standings. The Yellow Amry faced a captaincy conundrum, with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Dhoni as skipper. Jadeja then handed back the reins to Dhoni midway through the season. However, it was too late for CSK!

Feats Only player to have led in over 200 IPL games

Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles so far (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021). He is the only player to have led in over 200 IPL games. Dhoni remains the only captain to have won more than 100 matches. As captain, he has won 123 and lost 86 matches (NR: 1). He has the highest win percentage (58.85) among the top 10 captains.