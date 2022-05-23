Sports

IPL 2022, Qualifier 1 (GT vs RR): Complete match preview

A belligerent-looking Gujarat Titans (GT) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. Newcomers GT have played a hostile brand of cricket so far. They have plenty of match-winners in their arsenal. Meanwhile, RR have played like title favorites since the start of the season. Lately, they hammered Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches at this venue in the IPL. Batters will be up for entertainment. There is going to be plenty of pace and bounce on offer.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans had beaten Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in their face-off earlier this season. Batting first, GT had posted 192/4 riding on Hardik Pandya's 87*. In response, Rajasthan could aggregate only 155/9 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler had struck a 24-ball 54.

GT Titans eye glory over the Royals

GT are stacked with clutch performers, as was visible throughout the season. Openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill would be vying for a solid start to their innings. Hardik Pandya will be anticipated to render a top show, both as a captain and batter. David Miller's finishing abilities will be banked upon. Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan would be the key figures among bowlers.

RR Royals have what it takes to trump the Titans

The Royals have the competence to trounce the table-toppers. Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Devdutt Padikkal would be raring to come up big in the must-win duel. R Ashwin's all-round exploits have been a huge plus for the Royals. Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has been a pivotal figure with the ball. Pacers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna could be relied upon to make early inroads.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

GT (Probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami. RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Jos Buttler (RR) has struck the most runs this season (629). He has hammered three centuries and three fifties. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has claimed 26 wickets this season at 16.53. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan (GT) has clipped 18 wickets in IPL 2022at an average of 21.55. David Miller (GT) has hoarded 381 runs in 14 matches this season. The southpaw averages 54.42.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Wriddhiman Saha, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan. Fantasy XI (option 2): Wriddhiman Saha, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna.