IPL 2022: SRH beat MI, stay alive in playoffs race

Written by Parth Dhall May 17, 2022

SRH won their sixth match of IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have beaten Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 65 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede, Stadium. They managed to defend 193 despite a phenomenal opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The Orange Army stay alive in the playoffs race even though they have an outside chance. Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

SRH were off to a flier after MI elected to field. Although they lost Abhishek Sharma early, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, and Nicholas Pooran kept them afloat. MI seamers kept the Orange Army at bay in death overs, thereby restricting the Orange Army below 200. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma shared a 95-run stand but fell short of the target.

Tripathi Tripathi slams his 16th IPL half-century

SRH rode on a scintillating knock from top-order batter Rahul Tripathi. The right-handed batter continued his exploits in IPL 2022, having slammed 76 off 44 balls (9 fours and 3 sixes). Tripathi added 78 runs with Abhishek and 76 runs with Nicholas Pooran. It was his 16th half-century in the cash-rich league. Tripathi registered his third fifty of the season.

Bumrah First Indian to complete 250 wickets in T20 cricket

MI pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered an economical spell of four overs in the first innings. He conceded 32 runs and managed to take one wicket. However, he attained a significant feat. Bumrah has become the first Indian fast bowler to take 250 wickets in T20 cricket. Overall, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla, and Amit Mishra have this distinction from India.

Rohit Rohit's best score of IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma was at his best tonight! He smashed the bowlers all around the ground, whacking 4 sixes. However, his 36-ball knock (48) was cut-short by Washington Sundar. It was Rohit's best score of IPL 2022. Rohit has failed to register a 50+ score throughout the ongoing season. He slammed at least one fifty for 14 successive seasons (2008-2021).

Information Most runs by an opening pair in IPL 2022

Rohit and Ishan Kishan completed 400 runs together in the ongoing season (opening partnership). They became the first opening pair to reach this landmark in IPL 2022. Interestingly, Rohit is yet to be involved in a 100+ opening partnership (IPL).