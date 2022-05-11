Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall May 11, 2022, 06:53 pm 3 min read

MI and CSK have met on 33 occasions in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The 59th match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns. CSK still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs, while the five-time champions have been eliminated. Notwithstanding, the upcoming encounter is expected to be riveting. CSK had defeated MI in the previous encounter this season.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, will host the match. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of nearly 175 (last five matches). Notably, the chasing side has won three of the last five games. Pacers usually fare well here due to the nature of the track.

CSK CSK need another big win!

CSK thrashed Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their previous encounter. They need another big win to stay alive in the tournament. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are bracing the top order, while spinners have been in action too. Probable XI: Gaikwad, Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

MI Will MI experiment with the XI?

MI have been eliminated from the tournament. They will play for pride and would want to give opportunities to freshers. It remains to be seen if Arjun, son of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar gets the nod. Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

The match between MI and CSK can be watched live on Star Sports Network. It will start at 7:30 PM IST and toss will be held at 7:00 PM.

Rivalry 'El Clasico' of IPL

This rivalry between CSK and MI is regarded as 'El Clasico' of the IPL. Both teams have faced each other on 33 occasions in the cash-rich league. MI have the upper hand with 19 wins, while CSK have won on 14 occasions. CSK beat MI in their previous encounter in IPL 2022. The Yellow Army chased down 156, with MS Dhoni getting them home.

Captaincy Dhoni vs Rohit: Captaincy record in IPL

MS Dhoni is the most successful IPL captain (match-wins). He is the only captain to have won over 100 matches (123). Dhoni has also led in the most number of matches (207). Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has led in 140 matches. Under him, MI have won 77 games. Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles, while MI have won five titles under Rohit.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Moeen Ali, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Dwayne Bravo, M Ashwin, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (option 2): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Moeen Ali, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.