IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by Parth Dhall May 11, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Buttler is the leading run-scorer at the DY Patil stadium in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It will be a must-win game for DC, who are yet to win consecutive matches. However, they have a healthy Net Run Rate (+0.150). Besides, another win for RR will boost their chances of qualifying. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will play host to this match. The wicket averages a first-innings total of nearly 166 (last five matches). Notably, the side batting first has won three of last five matches at this venue. Both pacers and spinners have fared well in the conditions offered. KKR defeated MI by 52 runs in the last match here.

RR IPL 2022: RR have won one match at DY Patil

Rajasthan Royals have lost two matches and won one at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. In their maiden fixture, they beat MI by 23 runs. Jos Buttler slammed a remarkable ton in that match. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets for just 17 runs. RR then lost to Gujarat Titans (37 runs) and MI (five wickets) at this venue.

DC How have DC fared at this venue in IPL 2022?

Delhi Capitals are winless at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. They lost their maiden fixture here to Lucknow Super Giants (by six wickets). Prithvi Shaw was the top-scorer for DC in that match (61). A month later, Chennai Super Kings beat DC at this venue. DC suffered one of their biggest defeats in the IPL in terms of runs (91).

Performers A look at the star performers

RR opening batter Jos Buttler has slammed the most runs at the DY Patil stadium this season (221). He averages 73.66 and has also struck a century. Hardik Pandya is the only other batter to have scored over 200 runs at this venue in IPL 2022. Among bowlers, MI pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has registered the most wickets here (8).

Information RR vs DC: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.