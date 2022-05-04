Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

May 04, 2022

DC would be raring to pocket their fifth win in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. DC have won four of their nine fixtures. Lately, they fell short by six runs at the hands of LSG (195/3). Meanwhile, SRH are on a two-match losing streak. However, they have claimed five wins so far. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket has averaged close to 153 in the first innings (last five matches). Both pacers and spinners have shown noticeable figures. The side chasing has won three of the last five outings.

SRH Can Sunrisers bounce back?

Sunrisers are among the most competent sides in IPL 2022. They would be aiming to return to winning ways. SRH's bowling attack cost them back-to-back losses against GT and CSK. Hopefully, they better their show against DC. Batting-wise, they have dished out stellar shows so far. Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, and Nicholas Pooran are among those to watch out for in this fixture.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 20 occasions in IPL. SRH have pocketed a win on 11 occasions, while DC have won on nine instances. DC had won both their matches against SRH in the last edition of IPL.

DC Capitals are piling up inconsistent shows

From what has been visible so far, DC have a solid top and middle-order. But, they have to chip in as a whole. DC's bowling attack put up an expensive show against LSG in the last outing. It out to be their root cause of defeat. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and pacer Mustafizur Rahman would be raring to bounce back on the wicket-taking front.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

DC (probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya. SRH (probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Makram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, David Warner's (DC) last five knocks in IPL read as 3, 42, 28, 60*, and 66. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (DC) has claimed 17 wickets in nine matches this season. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has smashed 228 runs in nine innings this season. He averages 38.00. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan has bagged 17 wickets this season at 17.82.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan. Fantasy XI (option 2): Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik.