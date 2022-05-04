Sports

New Zealand announce Test squad for England tour: Key details

New Zealand announce Test squad for England tour: Key details

Written by V Shashank May 04, 2022, 04:18 pm 3 min read

Kane Williamson would be raring to clinch another Test series in England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand have announced a 20-member Test squad for the three-match series in England next month. Skipper Kane Williamson will be making his return to the mix, having fully recovered from an elbow injury that had sidelined him for two series. Seamers Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Tim Southee have been added. Uncapped player Michael Bracewell has made the cut as well. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Williamson is currently captaining SRH in IPL 2022.

He has fully recovered from an elbow injury.

In his absence, New Zealand drew the two-match series at home against Bangladesh (1-1).

Later, the Proteas leveled the series 1-1.

Williamson had led NZ to an ICC World Test Championship title in 2021.

His acumen and batting prowess could help the Kiwis overcome the Englishmen.

Performance NZ had won the two-match series in England in 2021

Williamson had led New Zealand to a 1-0 series triumph in England prior to the ICC World Test Championship final. Top-order batter Devon Conway was the highest run-getter in the series. He had racked up 306 runs at 76.50. Meanwhile, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Matt Henry had picked seven scalps each. Left-arm quick Trent Boult had pocketed six wickets in the series decider.

Debuts Tickner, Fletcher, and Duffy eyeing their Test debuts

Right-arm quicks Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy would be raring to make their Test debuts. Wicket-keeper Cam Fletcher, who has played 72 FC matches, is in the waiting as well. All-rounder Michael Bracewell has received his maiden Test call. The top-order batter has amassed 5,262 runs in 96 FC matches. He has smacked 11 hundreds and 22 fifties. He has also scalped 27 wickets.

Information Where does NZ stand in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23?

New Zealand are currently seated sixth in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings The Kiwis have played three series so far. They have a points percentage of 38.88. They have claimed 28 points from two wins, three losses, and a draw.

Information Schedule for England-New Zealand Test series

The first Test will be played at Lord's (June 2-6). Trent Bridge will play host to the second Test (June 10-14). Headingley will be the venue for the final Test (June 23-27).

Squad New Zealand's Test squad for England tour

It's almost the same squad that had toured England back in 2021. New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Cameron Fletcher, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Henry Nicholls, Hamish Rutherford, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee.