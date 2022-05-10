Sports

IPL 2022: GT become the first side to reach playoffs

Written by Parth Dhall May 10, 2022, 10:49 pm 2 min read

LSG were bowled out for just 82 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans have become the first side to qualify for the playoffs of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Hardik Pandya-led side beat Lucknow Super Giants in match number 57 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. They defended a modest 144, with GT spinners shining forth. LSG faced a batting collapse, getting bundled out for just 82. Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

GT were off to a patchy start after electing to bat. They lost Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade in the Powerplay, while Hardik Pandya departed in the 11th over. However, Shubman Gill's unbeaten 63 rescued them. Although David Miller and Rahul Tewatia chipped in with crucial runs, GT fell short. Rashid Khan ran through the LSG batting order as they perished on 82.

Information GT qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs

As stated, GT are the first side to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022. They now top the points table with 18 points (9 wins, 3 losses). For the unversed, GT were one of the two newly-introduced sides ahead of the ongoing IPL season.

Gill Gill slammed his fourth fifty of IPL 2022

Shubman Gill was the lone warrior for GT in the first innings. He guided the Titans to a respectable total after they suffered a batting collapse. Gill fired his 14th IPL half-century, his fourth of the season. He reached a personal milestone of registering four fifties in a season Gill slammed three fifties each in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Information Gill failed to hit a single six

Gill returned unbeaten after 20 overs. However, he could muster only seven boundaries (fours). As per Kausthub Gudipati, Sachin Tendulkar is the only other batter to have hit a single six throughout 20 overs in an IPL game (vs CSK, 2009).

Bowlers Career-best IPL spell for Rashid Khan

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan delivered a match-winning spell. He took four wickets, decimating the LSG middle order. The leggie took his first IPL four-wicket-haul. He registered his career-best IPL figures (4/24). Rashid dismissed Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, and Avesh Khan in the innings. Meanwhile, R Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal took two wickets each. Mohammed Shami conceded just five runs in three overs.