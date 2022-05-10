Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Hardik Pandya elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall May 10, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Both LSG and GT have won eight matches so far (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The top two sides of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, are locking horns in the 57th match. Both teams have sealed eight wins so far. However, LSG are seated atop the standings (NRR of +0.703). The news from the MCA Stadium, Pune, is that GT skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Teams Here are the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Changes Karan Sharma makes his IPL debut!

Karan Sharma makes his IPL debut. The all-rounder, who bowls off-spin, was named the captain of Uttar Pradesh on his Ranji Trophy debut. He now replaces Ravi Bishnoi in the LSG XI. Meanwhile, Matthew Wade, Sai Kishore, and Yash Dayal replace Lockie Ferguson, Sai Sudharsan, and Pradeep Sangwan in the GT XI. Notably, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore is making his debut for the Titans.

Details Key details about the match

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this duel. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. MCA has averaged a first-innings total of close to 170 (last five matches). The sides batting first have won each of the last five fixtures. The wicket has aided both batters and bowlers so far.

Information The winner will qualify for the playoffs

Both LSG and GT are eyeing the coveted playoff spot. Notably, the winner of tonight's encounter will advance to the playoffs of IPL 2022. GT beat LSG by five wickets in the last game between the two teams.

Information GT have been the best chasing side so far

As per Cricbuzz, LSG have won six out of seven times when they batted first in IPL 2022. On the other hand, GT have won five of six matches while chasing in the ongoing season. Their only defeat came in the previous encounter.