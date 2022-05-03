Sports

IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Hardik Pandya elects to bat

May 03, 2022

Gujarat Titans have won eight of their nine matches this season (Source: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

A belligerent-looking Gujarat Titans (GT) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. GT occupy the top spot in the standings (NRR of +0.377). PBKS are seated seventh with four wins and five losses (-0.470). The news from DY Patil is that GT skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Teams Here are the two teams

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. It has been a moderately scoring venue over the last five matches. The wicket has averaged a first innings score of around 160. Both pacers and spinners have clocked decent numbers.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the earlier face-off. Batting first, PBKS hoarded 189/9 in 20 overs, with Liam Livingstone slamming a 27-ball 64. In reply, GT (190/4) chased down the target with Shubman Gill (96) as the top scorer.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, right-arm quick Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) has scalped 13 wickets so far at 18.46. Left-handed batter Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) has struck 307 runs this season at 38.37. David Miller (GT) has smashed 276 runs in nine matches this season. He averages 69.00. Hardik Pandya (GT) has amassed 308 runs this season at 51.33. He has claimed four wickets as well.

Information Saha has stupendous numbers in powerplay in IPL 2022

As per Cricbuzz, Wridhiman Saha has slammed 91 runs from 64 deliveries that he has faced in powerplay overs this season. He is yet to be dismissed in the powerplay and has struck at 142.18. He has hammered 12 fours and two sixes.