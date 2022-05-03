Sports

IPL 2022: BCCI announces schedule for playoffs; final in Ahmedabad

Written by Parth Dhall May 03, 2022, 06:58 pm 2 min read

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2022 final (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule and venue details for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs on Tuesday. Kolkata and Ahmedabad will play host to all four playoff games from May 24 to 29. Meanwhile, the impending Women's T20 Challenge edition will be held in Pune from May 23 to 28. Here are further details.

Information IPL 2022 playoffs: Here is the full schedule

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 24 and 25, respectively. Besides, Qualifier 2 and the final are scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 27 and 29, respectively.

Playoffs Decoding the IPL playoffs scenario

The top-four teams qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) marches into the final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2).

Schedule Women's T20 Challenge to begin on May 23

The BCCI also announced the schedule for the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge. Pune will host all three matches, including the final, on May 23, 24, 26, and 28, respectively. It would be the fourth edition of the Women's T20 Challenge. Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity are the three competing sides. The matches are contested in a round-robin format, with the top-two sides reaching the final.

2020 Trailblazers are the defending champions

The last edition of the Women's T20 Challenge was held in November 2020. Trailblazers were crowned winners as they beat Supernovas (102/7) by 16 runs in the final Trailblazers' opening batter Smriti Mandhana (68) was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Meanwhile, spinner Radha Yadav (Supernovas) bagged the Player of the Series title. She claimed eight wickets at an astonishing 8.87.