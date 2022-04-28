Sports

IPL 2022: DC beat KKR for the second time

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2022, 11:14 pm 3 min read

Kuldeep was superb versus KKR in match number 41 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals completed the double over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. Asked to bat, KKR posted a poor score of 146/9 in 50 overs. Nitish Rana scored a fifty for KKR. In response, DC had to work hard to hand KKR a fifth successive defeat in IPL 2022. Here's more.

DC vs KKR How did the match pan out?

KKR were off to a poor start (35/4). Shreyas Iyer and Rana added a crucial 48-run stand before DC struck. Kuldeep dismissed Iyer and Andre Russell to restrict KKR to 83/6. Rana and Rinku Singh (23) helped KKR get past 140. In response, DC were reduced to 17/2. DC added a solid stand before KKR fought back. However, the Capitals got the job done.

Duo Iyer offers a fight; 2,000 IPL runs for Rana

KKR skipper Iyer scored a fighting knock of 42 from 37 balls. Iyer is now the fifth-highest scorer in IPL 2022. He has 290 runs at 36.25. Rana scored a 34-ball 57. In nine games this season, he has 200 runs. Overall, he has gone past 2,000 IPL runs (2,020) at 27.67. He smashed his 15th IPL fifty, besides getting past 100 sixes (102).

Kuldeep Kuldeep races to 17 wickets

Kuldeep claimed four wickets for 14 runs versus his former side. The left-arm spinner has raced to 17 wickets in the IPL 2022 season at 14.11 (second-highest). His 4/14 is now the fourth-best figures versus KKR in an IPL match. Kuldeep has raced to 57 wickets in the IPL at 25.89. This is also his best figures in the IPL.

Warner vs KKR 1,000 IPL runs for Warner versus KKR

Warner has gotten past the 1,000-run mark versus KKR in the IPL. He has become the second batter after Rohit Sharma (1,018) to achieve this mark. This is the fourth instance in which a batter has amassed 1,000-plus runs versus a particular side in the IPL after Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK (1,029), Rohit vs KKR (1,018), and Warner vs PBKS (1,005).

Information Notable numbers for the DC bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman (3/18) has eight wickets from seven games this season. Overall, the Bangladeshi pacer has 46 IPL wickets now. Kuldeep has claimed eight wickets in just two games versus KKR this season. Axar Patel (1/28) has raced to 99 wickets at 30.00.

Numbers Notable numbers for Warner and Umesh

Warner scored a 26-ball 42, slamming eight fours. He has now raced to 261 runs from six games in IPL 2022 (highest scorer for DC). Overall, Warner has 5,710 runs at 41.98. As per Cricketpedia, Warner has now been dismissed by Umesh Yadav on six occasions. Umesh (3/24) has 14 wickets in IPL 2022. Overall, he has 133 wickets under his belt.

Do you know? A tale of ducks!

Russell scored a duck, facing 3 balls. This was his fourth IPL duck and a second this season. Sunil Narine (0) was dismissed off the first ball. This was his 11th duck in the IPL. Prithvi Shaw registered his maiden duck in IPL 2022.

Narine 150 wickets for Narine

Sunil Narine (1/19) has raced to seven wickets this season (ER 5.32). His figures this season reads as 0/15 vs CSK, 1/12 vs RCB, 1/23 vs PBKS, 0/26 vs MI, 2/21 vs DC, 0/23 vs SRH, 2/21 vs RR, 0/31 vs GT, and 1/19 vs DC. He has 150 wickets in the IPL now, becoming the 9th bowler to do so.