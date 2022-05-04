Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 04, 2022, 11:59 am 2 min read

RCB have a 5-5 win-loss record this season (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. RCB are on a three-match losing streak. So far, they have claimed five wins from 10 fixtures. Meanwhile, CSK have pocketed three wins this season. That includes a 23-run win over RCB in their earlier face-off. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The match will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Nine matches have been played at this venue so far. Six matches have been won by the side batting first. It has been a good wicket to bat on, given it has averaged a first innings score close to 175 (last five matches). Pacers have been quite menacing on the wicket offered.

CSK How have CSK fared at MCA in IPL?

CSK have won seven of their 10 fixtures at MCA to date. This season, CSK (169/5) had lost to Gujarat Titans (170/7) by three wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad had slammed a crucial 73 for the defending champions. Later, CSK (202/2) handed a 13-run defeat to SRH (189/6). Gaikwad (99) and Devon Conway (85*) had stitched a 182-run opening stand for the Super Kings.

RCB How have RCB fared at MCA in IPL?

RCB have won five of their eight matches at this venue in the IPL. Four of their wins have come while batting first. This season, RCB (152/3) handed a seven-wicket drubbing to MI (151/6). Later, RCB (115) suffered a 29-run defeat to RR (144/8). Bowling-wise, Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood was the best performer for RCB. He clocked figures worth 4-1-19-2.

Information Who have fared better at MCA - pacers or spinners?

A total of 42 wickets have been recorded at MCA over the last three fixtures (including three run-outs). Pacers have been lethal to say the least. They have pocketed 28 scalps, including seven from the previous game. Meanwhile, spinners have claimed 11 wickets.

Data Highest and lowest scores at MCA in IPL 2022

Highest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 210/6 RR vs SRH, 198/5 PBKS vs MI, and 186/9 MI vs PBKS. Lowest scores at MCA this season: 115 RCB vs RR, 133/8 PBKS vs LSG, and 144/8 RR vs RCB.

Information RCB vs CSK: Telecast details

The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.