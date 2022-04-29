Sports

SL vs Australia: Cummins to miss T20Is; Starc, Hazlewood return

Written by Karina Michwal Edited by Parth Dhall Apr 29, 2022, 03:24 pm 3 min read

Australia's Test skipper Pat Cummins has been rested for T20I series (Image credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia on Monday announced squads for their upcoming multi-format series in Sri Lanka, comprising three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests. Australia's Test skipper Pat Cummins has been rested for the T20I series, while spinner Adam Zampa will miss the entire tour to attend the birth of his first child. Meanwhile, pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood return to the white-ball sides.

Context Why does this story matter?

The tour to Sri Lanka is Andrew McDonald's first as permanent head coach of Australia.

The Aussies lead the World Test Championship points table and will look to continue their fabulous run in the tournament.

The tour is one of three overseas trips for Australia in 2022.

They will also visit India for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy in October.

Test squad Harris out; Swepson, Inglis make the cut in Test squad

Harris, who opened for Australia in four out of five Ashes Tests last year has been dropped from the Test side (part of the A side). Spinner Mitchell Swepson, who made his debut on the Pakistan tour, has retained his spot in the Test squad. Wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis, who is yet to receive his 'Baggy Green', has been included in all four squads.

Information A look at Australia's Test squad

Australian Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Limited-overs Big names return to limited-overs squads

Aaron Finch will lead the limited-overs setup of Australia. Ben McDermott, who scored a century and a fifty in the ODI series against Pakistan, misses out from all four squads. However, Travis Head has retained his spot after making a brilliant return to white-ball cricket in Pakistan. Warner, Maxwell, Marsh, and Smith return to Australia's white-ball sides.

Squads A look at ODI and T20I squads

ODIs: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. T20Is: Finch (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade.

A Squad Australia have also announced 'A' squad

Australia have also announced their 'A' squad which will contest two 50-over matches and two four-day games while the senior team features the limited-overs series simultaneously. A Squad: Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Mark Steketee

Tour Australia tour of Sri Lanka: Full schedule

T20I Series: June 7: First T20I, Colombo; June 8: Second T20I, Colombo; June 11: Third T20I, Kandy. ODI Series: June 14: First ODI, Kandy; June 16: Second ODI Kandy; June 19: Third ODI, Colombo; June 21: Fourth ODI, Colombo; June 24: Fifth ODI, Colombo. Test Series: June 29 - July 3: First Test Galle; July 8-12: Second Test, Galle.