IPL 2022, PBKS end GT's winning streak: Records broken

Pujnab Kings beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match number 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They chased down 144, with Shikhar Dhawan playing a match-winning knock. Earlier, Kagiso Rabada had put PBKS on top, taking four wickets. Sai Sudharsan was the lone warrior for GT, who lost a match after recording five consecutive wins.

Match How did the match pan out?

GT lost both Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha early after skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bat. They continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Top-order batter Sai Sudharsan steadied their ship after the Titans were reduced to 112/6. His unbeaten 65 guided them to 143/8 in 20 overs. Although PBKS couldn't gain much out of Jonny Bairstow, Dhawan and Liam Livingstone got them home.

Knock 47th IPL half-century for Dhawan

Dhawan helped PBKS ace the run-chase with a remarkable knock. He negotiated the GT seamers, recording an 87-run partnership with top-order Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Dhawan brought up his 47th IPL half-century in the 12th over. It was his 49th score of 50 or more in the tournament. The left-handed batter slammed his third fifty of the ongoing season.

Rabada Sixth IPL four-wicket haul for Rabada

Rabada laid the foundation of PBKS' victory, having excelled with the ball. He dismissed Saha, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Lockie Ferguson, giving away 33 runs in four overs. Rabada took his sixth four-wicket haul in the IPL. He is only behind Lasith Malinga (7) on the tally among fast bowlers. Overall, the duo trails star all-rounder Sunil Narine (8).

Information Sudharsan added spark to GT's innings

GT rode on Sai Sudharsan's defiant knock in the first innings. He kept the GT innings afloat against the run of play. Sudharsan went on to register his maiden half-century in the tournament. He returned unbeaten on 65 (50), smashing 5 fours and 1 six.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Rabada recorded his second consecutive four-wicket haul in IPL 2022. He took 4/38 against Lucknow Super Giants. As per Cricbuzz, GT have a batting average of just 12.83 while batting in death overs this season (first innings). Their average rises to 44.71 in the second innings. Hardik Pandya's scores in the last three games - 1 vs PBKS, 3 vs RCB, 10 vs SRH.