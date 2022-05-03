Sports

Nicholas Pooran named white-ball captain of West Indies: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall May 03, 2022, 07:24 pm 3 min read

Nicholas Pooran takes over from Kieron Pollard (Image credit: Twitter/@windiescricket)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed left-handed batter Nicholas Pooran the captain of the white-ball sides (ODIs and T20Is). The announcement comes days after former skipper Kieron Pollard retired from international cricket. As per experts, Pooran was in line to overtake Pollard in limited-overs cricket. The former had previously led West Indies in Pollard's absence. Here are further details.

Statement CWI's Director of Cricket confirmed the development

CWI's Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, confirmed the development, stating, "We believe Nicholas is ready for the challenge of leading our white-ball teams given his experience, performances, and the respect he has within the playing group." "The Selection Panel believes that Nicholas has matured as a player and were impressed with his leadership of both teams when Kieron Pollard had been absent."

Pollard Pollard retired from international cricket last month

Last month, star all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket. One of the greatest batters in T20 cricket, Pollard, hung his boots after representing the Windies in 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is. Earlier this year, West Indies lost the three-match T20I series to India in Pollard's leadership. Pollard went on to lead the side in 61 matches across two formats.

Captaincy Pooran has led WI in 10 internationals

Pooran led West Indies to a 4-1 series win against Australia at home last year (T20Is) in the absence of Pollard. Overall, the former has captained the side in 10 international games (eight T20Is and two ODIs). Pooran will now be backed to lead the Windies in the 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 50-over World Cup.

Statement Honored to be appointed WI's captain: Pooran

"I am truly honored to be appointed captain of the West Indies team. I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for WI cricket. This is indeed a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together," Pooran said in a release.

Career A superstar in T20 cricket!

In a career spanning nearly a decade, Pooran has played as many as 226 T20 matches. He has smashed over 4,000 runs (4,474) at an average of 26.16. The left-handed batter has a strike rate of 142.25 in the shortest format. Pooran has hammered 288 fours and 306 sixes so far. He is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Information Pooran has scored 2,314 international runs so far

Pooran made his debut for West Indies in September 2016 (1st T20I against Pakistan). He has smashed 2,314 runs across ODI and T20I cricket at an average of 32.59. The tally includes 16 half-centuries and one ton.