West Indies announce ODI squad for Netherlands, Pakistan series

Written by V Shashank May 10, 2022, 06:32 pm 3 min read

Pooran would want to stamp authority on tours of Netherlands and Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

Cricket West Indies has named a 15-member squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Netherlands and Pakistan. It would be Nicholas Pooran's first assignment as a full-time captain for West Indies in limited-overs. All-rounder Jason Holder has been rested for this series owing to workload management. Evin Lewis misses out as he failed to meet the fitness criteria. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both series will be a part of the 2023 World Cup Super League.

WI would be facing the Netherlands for the first time in international cricket.

Later, they will face a dominant-looking Pakistan on their own turf.

The latter beat Australia 2-1 in March-April.

Pooran and Co. need to render a solid show to gain points in the World Cup Super League.

Captain Pooran's record as a captain in international cricket

With Kieron Pollard retired from international cricket, the onus would be on Pooran to lead WI in the 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 50-over World Cup. Pooran had led WI to a 4-1 series win against Australia at home last year (T20Is). Overall, he has captained the side in 10 international games (eight T20Is and two ODIs).

Trio Seales, Lewis, and Carty among the new additions

Right-arm quicks Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis have been called for ODIs. The duo has played for West Indies in Tests. In List A, Seales has pocketed four scalps in three matches at 24.25. Lewis has claimed seven wickets in eight matches. Meanwhile, a rising prospect in WI cricket, Keacy Carty has scored 501 runs across 23 List A matches (one hundred, three fifties).

Do you know? Carty holds a distinct feat

As per ICC, Keacy Carty is the first cricketer from St. Maarten to be selected for the West Indies. The right-handed batter had struck 57 and 49 against England during a Test warm-up match for CWI President's XI.

Statement 'We were impressed with Carty', says Desmond Haynes

West Indies cricket head selector, Desmond Haynes, feels that Carty has a bright future ahead. "We were impressed with Carty and the way he goes about his innings. We saw several glimpses of his ability and the way he played against England. We hope that giving him this opportunity he will recognize the importance of representing West Indies," he said.

Information West Indies squad for ODIs against Netherlands and Pakistan

West Indies squad for ODIs against Netherlands and Pakistan: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Akeal Hosein, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shermon Lewis, Rovman Powell, Anderson Philip, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr, Jayden Seales.

Fixtures Schedule for West Indies' tour of Netherlands and Pakistan

WI tour of Netherlands May 31: 1st ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. June 2: 2nd ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amsterlveen. June 4: 3rd ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. WI tour of Pakistan June 8: 1st ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. June 10: 2nd ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. June 12: 3rd ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Standings West Indies seated 10th in the World Cup Super League

The top eight from 13 participating teams will qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan are placed ninth in the standings. They have six wins and as many losses from 12 outings (60 points). WI are seated 10th (50 points). They have five wins and 10 losses. Meanwhile, Netherlands (25 points) languish at the bottom with two wins, seven losses, and one no-result.