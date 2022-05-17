Sports

Chattogram Test, Day 3: Tamim's ton powers Bangladesh to 318/3

Written by V Shashank May 17, 2022, 08:11 pm 2 min read

Tamim Iqbal slammed his 10th Test ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh were in complete control on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. Starting their day from 76/0, the hosts bulldozed their way to 318/3. They now trail by 79 runs. Tamim Iqbal struck a sensational ton, but he was later retired hurt. Kasun Rajitha, who came in as a concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando, pocketed two wickets.

Tamim Tamim slams his 10th Test hundred

Tamim looked ferocious on Day 2 and eventually registered his 10th hundred in red-ball cricket. He flicked Asitha to deep mid-wicket and ran a single to attain the feat. It was his maiden Test ton against SL. He has now amassed 917 runs against SL across 12 matches at 43.66. The left-handed batter retired hurt on 133 after suffering cramps (15 fours).

Fifties Fifties for Mahmudul, Mushfiqur, and Liton

Mahmudul had a gritty show against Sri Lanka on Day 2. He played cautiously to clock his second fifty in Tests (54 off 142 deliveries). Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim lodged his 26th fifty in whites (53*). He is 15 runs short of being the first Bangladeshi batter to register 5,000 Test runs. Liton Das dazzled with 54* on the other end (13th Test fifty).

Partnerships Bangladeshi batters stitch crucial partnerships to control Day 2

Tamim and Mahmudul added 81 runs before lunch. They fetched a total of 162 runs for the opening stand. It was the first 100-run opening partnership by Bangladesh in over five years. Later, Tamim weaved an unbeaten 36-run stand alongside Mushfiqur for the fourth wicket. Mushfiqur then joined hands with Liton to compile a 98* run-stand for the fifth wicket.

Wickets Rajitha, Fernando were among wickets for the visitors

Asitha Fernando gave the first breakthrough, bowling short from around the wicket to get the better of Mahmudul. Kasun Rajitha proved to be a key factor for SL. He tempted Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) on a length ball outside off that carried to the keeper. He then set up Mominul Haque (2) by bowling a few deliveries outside off and later angled one in.