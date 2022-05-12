Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 12, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

CSK face MI in a crucial game tonight (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

The 59th match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns. CSK still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs, while the five-time champions have been eliminated. The news from the center is that MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, will host the match. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of nearly 175 (last five matches). Notably, the chasing side has won three of the last five games. Pacers usually fare well here due to the nature of the track.

Record Dhoni vs Rohit: Captaincy record in IPL

MS Dhoni is the most successful IPL captain (match-wins). He is the only captain to have won over 100 matches (123). Dhoni has also led in the most number of matches (207). Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has led in 140 matches. Under him, MI have won 77 games. Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles, while MI have won five titles under Rohit.

CSK vs MI 'El Clasico' of IPL

This rivalry between CSK and MI is regarded as 'El Clasico' of the IPL. Both teams have faced each other on 33 occasions in the cash-rich league. MI have the upper hand with 19 wins, while CSK have won on 14 occasions. CSK beat MI in their previous encounter in IPL 2022. The Yellow Army chased down 156, with MS Dhoni getting them home.

Information 2 changes for MI; CSK go with the same side

MI have made two changes with debutant Tristan Stubbs coming in for Kieron Pollard and and Hrithik Shokeen has replaced Murugan Ashwin. CSK are playing the same side.

Teams A look at the two teams

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith