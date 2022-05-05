Sports

IPL 2022, Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Decoding the stats

Written by V Shashank May 05, 2022, 07:15 pm 3 min read

Rohit and Virat have looked out of form in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@MishiAmit)

Mumbai Indians' (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter, Virat Kohli, are having a tough time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The duo is yet to come up with a solid performance with the willow. In fact, their faltering performances have accounted for their team's losses on a few occasions. We decode their numbers in IPL 2022.

The duo has looked like a liability for their respective teams.

Rohit had a few decent starts but failed to convert into big totals.

Meanwhile, Kohli has looked out of sorts so far.

He struck a 53-ball 58 against Gujarat Titans.

It was arguably one of his worst performances in the tournament.

The question remains, can they better their numbers in the season ahead?

Rohit Rohit is yet to register a fifty in IPL 2022

The Mumbaikar has scored 155 runs in nine outings this season. He averages a mere 17.22 and has struck at 123.01. He has hit 17 fours and seven sixes. His scores in the first five matches of this season read as 41(32), 10(5), 3(12), 26(15), and 28(17). In the last four fixtures, Rohit has come up with knocks of 6(7), 0(2), 39(31), and 2(5).

Information A look at Rohit, Kohli's powerplay numbers in IPL 2022

Rohit has aggregated only 136 runs off 104 deliveries in the powerplay (SR 130.76). He averages 22.66. He has been dismissed six times during this duration. Meanwhile, Kohli has averaged a paltry 16.20. He has scored 81 (74) while striking at 109.45 (five dismissals).

Kohli Kohli averages a mere 21.60 in IPL 2022

Kohli's struggles have been visible in IPL 2022. The RCB batter has stacked up 216 runs in 11 innings at 21.60. His strike rate has taken a massive beating this season (SR 111.91). His first five knocks in this season read as 41*(29), 12(7), 5(6), 48(36), and 1(3). The RCB batter's last six performances read 12(14), 0(1), 0(1), 9(10), 58(53), and 30(33).

Performance Kohli's performance against spin and pace in IPL 2022

Kohli has a reputation for being one of the prolific players of spin in the cash-rich league. Overall, he has smashed 2,398 runs at 54.50. However, this season, the talented cricketer has aggregated only 58 runs off 57 deliveries at 29.00. He has been dismissed twice. Against pacers, Kohli has amassed 158 runs off 136 deliveries (SR 116.17). He has averaged 22.57 (seven dismissals).

Rohit Rohit averages a sorry 9.66 against spin in IPL 2022

Rohit hasn't had many successes against spinners in IPL. He averages 31.50 and has been dismissed 64 times. Overall, he has racked up 2,016 runs. This season, he has succumbed at the hands of spinners. He has scored only 29 runs off 27 deliveries at 9.66 (SR 107.40). Rohit has been dismissed thrice. Against pacers, he has struck 126 runs at 21.00 (six dismissals).

Standings A look at MI and RCB's standings in IPL 2022

MI are evicted from the race for the knockouts. They languish at the bottom of the standings (NRR of -0.836). They have collected just one win from nine fixtures which came against RR in the last outing. Meanwhile, RCB have six wins from 11 matches (-0.444). Lately, they beat CKS by 13 runs to break their three-match losing streak.