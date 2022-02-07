Sports

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 07, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma has 9,265 runs in ODI cricket

Rohit Sharma powered Team India to victory in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 34-year-old led the run-chase with a 60-run knock. Rohit slammed a half-century in his first ODI as full-time captain. During the run-chase, Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become India's second-highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODI cricket. Here are the key stats.

Career Rohit has over 9,000 runs in ODI cricket

Rohit is arguably the greatest batter of the incumbent era in white-ball cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, he has smashed 9,265 runs from 228 ODIs at a remarkable average of 49.02. The Indian opener owns most double-centuries (3) in 50-over cricket. He has the highest individual score in the format (264 vs Sri Lanka), a record that is deemed unbreakable.

Information Rohit set to surpass Mohammad Azharuddin

Rohit is presently the seventh-highest run-scorer for India (ODIs) after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (12,293), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889), MS Dhoni (10,773), and Mohammad Azharuddin (9,378). Rohit is set to surpass former Indian captain Azharuddin on this list.

Centuries Rohit eyes his 30th ODI ton

Rohit has slammed a total of 29 centuries in ODI cricket as of now. He has the fourth-most tons in the format after Tendulkar (49), Kohli (43), and Ricky Ponting (30). In the upcoming two games, Rohit could become the fourth batter in ODI history to smash 30 or more centuries. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (28).