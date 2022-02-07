Sports

Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain humble Lille 5-1: Records broken

Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain humble Lille 5-1: Records broken

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 07, 2022, 12:03 pm 2 min read

PSG defeated Lille 5-1 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi scored his second goal in Ligue 1 as Paris Saint-Germain routed French champions LOSC Lille 5-1 on Sunday at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. It was Messi's first goal since November 2021 in France's top tier. PSG's French striker Kylian Mbappe was also on target while their Portuguese midfielder Danilo netted a brace. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

It was a clinical performance from PSG.

PSG needed this victory following their French Cup exit. They had lost to Nice on penalties (Round of 16).

With this win, they have also warmed up for their upcoming high voltage encounter against Real Madrid later this month in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Lille continued their disastrous Ligue 1 run.

Match How the match panned out?

Danilo netted the first goal from close range in the 10th minute after Ivo Grbic spilled Nuno Mendes' cross. Sven Botman scored the equalizer in the 28th minute. It was all PSG thereafter. Presnel Kimpembe restored PSG's lead in the 32nd minute. Six minutes later, Messi doubled it. Danilo scored the fourth goal in the 51st minute, with Mbappe (67) smashing the final goal.

Standings A look at Ligue 1 standings

PSG have extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table to 13 points, having collected 56 points from 23 games. They have won 17 games while losing just one. Five games ended in a draw. PSG's closest rival Marseille have collected 43 points from 23 games. Meanwhile, Lille have dropped to the 11th spot with 32 points from 23 games.

Information PSG's unbeaten run in Ligue 1

Paris Saint Germain are unbeaten in their last 14 domestic league games, having registered nine victories and five draws (Ligue 1). According to Opta, this is the best running streak in the top five major European leagues.

Squawka stats 300th goal involvement for Kylian Mbappe

According to Squawka, Kylian Mbappe's 67th-minute goal against Lille was his 300th first-team goal involvement for club and country. The 23-year-old has played a combined 314 games to date for his club and country. He has scored 203 goals besides providing 97 assists. Meanwhile, Messi on Sunday recorded his 759th career goal. He has now scored in every single calendar year since 2004.