India vs WI: Presenting the best ODI encounters in India

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 02, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

Kohli scored 157* against WI in 2018 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and West Indies will square off in the three-match ODI series, starting February 6. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host all three ODIs. West Indies last won an ODI series in India in 2002. Meanwhile, India have won the last six series against West Indies at home. Let us have a look at the best India-WI ODIs in India.

2018 A rare tied fixture!

One of two tied ODIs between India and WI was held in 2018 (Visakhapatnam). India amassed 321/6 after electing to bat first. Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 157 (129). He also entered the 10,000-run club (ODIs). WI were reduced to 3/78 but Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer kept them alive. The match ended in a tie, with WI needing 14 in the last over.

2019 India ace the run-chase in Cuttack

In 2019, India hosted WI for a three-match ODI series. WI won the opener, while India restored parity in the second. In Cuttack, WI compiled 315/5 after India invited them to bat. Rohit Sharma (63), KL Rahul (77), and Kohli 85) put India in the driving seat before they suffered a collapse. However, Ravindra Jadeja (39*) and Shardul Thakur (17*) brought them home.

2011 A Sehwag masterclass in Indore

The fourth ODI between India and West Indies in 2011 in Indore witnessed a Virender Sehwag masterclass. Sehwag, who led India in the absence of MS Dhoni, became the second-ever batter to slam an ODI double-century. The former smashed 219 (149), still the third-highest individual score in the format. Sehwag powered India to 418/5 before the hosts bowled out WI for 265.

2011 WC Warrior Yuvraj helps India dominate WI in the 2011 WC

India and West Indies squared off in the 42nd Match of the 2011 WC. The Indians rode on Yuvraj Singh's all-round performance in the match. He slammed 113 off 123 deliveries as India set up a 269-run target. In the second innings, the star all-rounder contributed with two wickets, helping India win by 80 runs. Notably, Yuvraj coughed blood while batting in the match.

1988 A low-scoring encounter in Ahmedabad

In 1988, WI's tour of India included a one-off ODI. The Caribbeans were favorites due to their fast-bowling arsenal. However, they were bundled out for 196 in 48.3 overs, with Carl Hooper being their top scorer (33). Although Kris Srikkanth gave India a fiery start, they faced a batting collapse. WI bowlers struck in quick succession as India fell two runs short eventually.