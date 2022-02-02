Sports

Five best title-winning campaigns in Europa League history

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 02, 2022, 04:39 pm 3 min read

The second-biggest European club competition - UEFA Europa League - is often counted as the understudy of the Champions League. However, it often works as an antidote for several elite European clubs following a disastrous season. Europa League also provides a perfect platform for lesser-known clubs to leave their mark in world football. Here are the best title-winning campaigns in Europa League history.

Context Why does it matter?

With six titles under their belt, Spanish side Sevilla are the most successful team in the history of the Europa League.

Premier League giants Liverpool have won three titles and are tied at the second spot in the illustrious list with La Liga club Atletico Madrid and Italy's Juventus and Inter Milan.

Here we relive the past five victorious campaigns in the tournament.

2020-21 Maiden title for Villarreal

Villarreal won their maiden Europa League title during the 2020-21 season by downing Manchester United in the final. Villarreal's Gerard Moreno (7) finished the season as the leading goal-scorer. They finished the group stage as table toppers. They defeated Red Bull Salzburg in R32 and went past Dynamo Kyiv in R16. In quarters, they knocked out Dinamo Zagreb and bested Arsenal in the semi-final.

2019-20 Sevilla lifted sixth Europa title

Sevilla lifted their record-extending sixth European title during the 2019-20 season by defeating Romelu Lukaku inspired Inter Milan in the final 3-2. Sevilla won Group A ahead of APOEL FC, Qarabağ FK and F91 Dudelange. They won R32 against CFR Cluj on away goals. They bested Roma in R16 and went past Wolves in the quarter-finals. In the semis, they downed Manchester United.

2018-19 Chelsea won the all-England final

Olivier Giroud netted 11 goals to finish as the leading goal-scorer as Chelsea won their second Europa title in 2019 by defeating Arsenal in the final. Chelsea won Group J ahead of Krasnodar, Standard de Liège, and Akhisarspor advancing to the knockout round. They defeated Malmo in R32 and Dynamo Kyiv in R16. They bested Slavia Prague in quarters and Eintracht Frankfurt in semis.

2017-18 Third title for Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann won the 2017/18 Europa League Player of the Season award as Atletico won their third title. Griezmann netted twice in the final as they defeated Marseille. Atletico progressed to the knockout stage of Europa after finishing third during the group stage of UCL. They defeated Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, Sporting CP in R32, R16, and quarters respectively. They downed Arsenal in the semis.

2016-17 First Europa title for Man United

Manchester United etched their name in the UEFA Europa League trophy by defeating Ajax in the 2016-17 final 2-0. United finished the group stage at second spot behind Fenerbahçe. They won the R32 clash against Saint-Étienne on 4-0 aggregate and defeated Rostov in the last 16 tie. United went past Anderlecht in the quarters and bested Celta Vigo in the semis on 2-1 aggregate.