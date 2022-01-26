Sports

India vs WI: Ashwin to miss series, Rohit to lead

Jan 26, 2022

Team India's limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma is set to lead the side in the upcoming limited-overs series at home. As per Cricbuzz, BCCI sources have confirmed that Rohit has recovered fully. He had earlier missed the South Africa series because of a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, R Ashwin is unavailable for selection for the series, starting on February 6. Here are further details.

With Rohit back, India will be aiming to get the job done versus WI.

His experience and leadership attributes will help Team India.

As far as Ashwin is concerned, the recovery comes at a crucial juncture as it will help him manage his workload better.

India will want to find the right balance in the squad and manage the players well.

The report adds that senior off-spinner Ashwin is undergoing treatment. He will however return for India's series against Sri Lanka. Ashwin's recent recall into the white ball teams since the T20 World Cup was done with the 2022 Twenty20 WC and the 2023 ODI WC in mind. The team management feels India need Ashwin's experience and expertise in white-ball cricket.

Rohit, who missed the entire South Africa tour which comprised of three Tests and same number of ODIs, has recovered fully from his injury and is ready to lead. This would be his first series as the full time ODI skipper after Virat Kohli was stripped of the captaincy role in the 50-over format. Rohit will want to make a sound return.

Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya also missed the SA tour. Jadeja was recently seen practicing normally at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, his selection will depend on the fitness report from the NCA physios. Meanwhile, Pandya is still not fully fit. If Jadeja returns, India could do away with Venkatesh Iyer, who failed to impress in ODIs against SA.

The India versus West Indies ODIs will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9, and 11 and the T20Is will be in Kolkata, on February 16, 18, and 20. Meanwhile, Team India suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss in the ODIs versus South Africa. Despite having a strong side on offer, India were far too inconsistent and paid the price.