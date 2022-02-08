Sports

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 08, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

India beat WI in the first ODI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and West Indies will square off in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 9. The hosts thrashed WI in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India easily chased down 177 in 28 overs, winning the match by six wickets. WI would now want to avoid a series defeat. Here is the match preview.

Context Why does this story matter?

India have an opportunity to win their 11th consecutive ODI series against West Indies.

Their streak started in January 2007 when they beat WI 3-1 at home.

India last beat WI 2-1 in the three-match ODI series in December 2019.

WI haven't won an ODI series in India since November 2002.

Meanwhile, India have won the last six ODI series against WI at home.

Details A look at the key details

Over the years, the wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium has favored spinners. Interestingly, the top four wicket-takers in Test cricket at this venue are spinners, with legend Anil Kumble leading the pack. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets in the 1st ODI. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

India India likely to retain the XI

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma played a balanced side in the first ODI. All-rounder Deepak Hooda earned his debut cap. Washington Sundar was the other all-rounder in the XI. India will likely stick with the same combination. Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

WI Will skipper Kieron Pollard alter the side?

WI's batters failed to perform as a unit in the first ODI. All-rounder Jason Holder was their top scorer (57) as they got bowled out on 176. It remains to be seen if skipper Kieron Pollard alters the side. Probable XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach.

Information A look at the Dream11 fantasy team

A look at the Dream11 fantasy team. Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope. Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Darren Bravo, and Virat Kohli. All-rounders: Washington Sundar and Jason Holder. Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, and Akeal Hosein.