Decoding India's performance in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 03, 2022, 05:16 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli will want to help India beat WI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team is set to take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting February 6. After a disappointing 0-3 ODI series loss versus South Africa, Team India will want to do well and beat the Windies. India have done a decent job in ODIs since they reached the semis of the ICC 2019 World Cup. Here we decode their performance.

India will be wanting to use the West Indies series as a build-up to the 2023 World Cup.

The defeat against South Africa was a cruel blow for Team India.

Despite fielding a strong side, India were beaten comfortably in all three games.

India need to resurrect their application on the field and make the right calls under Rohit Sharma.

Tally 11 wins and 12 losses since the 2019 WC

Since losing versus New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019, India have played a total of 24 ODI matches. They have registered 11 wins and 12 losses. One match didn't have a result. During this phase, India have played eight ODI series. They have claimed four series wins, besides losing another four, including the 0-3 defeat against the Proteas.

India Breaking down India's performance

After the 2019 World Cup, India played two ODI series versus West Indies (away and home). They won 2-0 away (1 N/R and 2-1 at home. In 2020, India overcame Australia 2-1 at home. They suffered a 0-3 loss against New Zealand away. India also lost 1-2 against Australia away. In 2021, India won both the ODI series (2-1 versus England and Sri Lanka).

Information India have a strong record at home

Notably, India have won every series at home. During this phase, they defeated West Indies, Australia, and England. Away from home, India beat the Windies and Sri Lanka respectively. However, they suffered defeats in SENA nations. They lost against South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.