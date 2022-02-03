Sports

Decoding Jamie Vardy's best seasons in the Premier League

Decoding Jamie Vardy's best seasons in the Premier League

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 03, 2022, 04:53 pm 3 min read

Vardy has scored 127 goals in EPL (Photo Credit: Twitter/@vardy7)

Jamie Vardy is regarded as one of the most celebrated forwards in the history of the Premier League. He joined Leicester City in 2012 from non league side Fleetwood Town. He made his Premier League debut in 2014 and was a major protagonist during Leicester's dream Premier League-winning campaign in 2016. Vardy has hit double figures in six PL seasons.

Context Why does it matter?

He has netted 127 goals in the EPL, besides providing 39 assists.

He has achieved these numbers from 261 appearances.

He won the Player of the Season award in 2015-16 during Leicester's title-winning campaign.

He won his maiden Premier League Golden Boot in 2020.

Vardy has won four Player of the Month awards - October 2015, November 2015, April 2019 and October 2019.

2015-16 Vardy's maiden Premier League title with Leicester

The 2015-16 season was undoubtedly the most successful PL edition for Vardy. He scored 24 goals in 36 appearances as Leicester won the title. He was the joint-second highest goal scorer during the season with Sergio Aguero (24). Harry Kane topped the list with 25 goals. Vardy also provided six assists to take the Premier League Player of the Season trophy home.

2017-18 Another crucial season for Vardy

Vardy enjoyed another terrific run during the 2017-18 season. He netted 20 goals in 37 appearances as Leicester finished ninth that season. The Foxes won just 12 games out of 38 but Vardy stood tall. The former England international finished the season as the fourth-highest goal-scorer behind Mohamed Salah (32), Kane (30), and Aguero (21).

2018-19 Vardy shines for Leicester

The celebrated striker continued his ever-green purple patch during the 2018-19 PL season. He notched up 18 goals in 34 games for Leicester, besides providing four assists. Despite Vardy's efforts, Leicester finished ninth with 15 victories from 38 games. They lost sixteen games while seven matches ended in a draw. Vardy finished the tournament as the fifth-highest goal-scorer.

2019-20 Maiden Golden Boot for Vardy

Vardy's most successful individual PL campaign was during the 2019-20 season. He smashed 23 goals in 35 appearances to take his maiden Premier League Golden Boot trophy home. He also provided five assists. Riding on Vardy's brilliance, Leicester finished fifth with 62 points from 38 games. They missed out on the Champions League spot by four points, losing three of the last five games.

2020-21 Vardy continues his sensation run in the Premier League

Vardy enjoyed another sensational run in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season. He scored 15 goals in 34 appearances in England's top-tier, besides providing nine assists. Vardy's heroics helped Leicester finish fifth for the second successive season. They won 20 out of 38 league games while six matches ended in a stalemate. They were beaten on 12 occasions.