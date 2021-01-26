Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 26, 2021, 05:34 pm

The Premier League 2020-21 season has reached its halfway stage. With 19 gameweeks gone, Manchester duo United and City, besides Leicester hold a narrow advantage. Liverpool, Everton, and Tottenham are in the chasing pack. Meanwhile, Fulham, West Brom, and Sheffield United need to change their fortunes in the second half. Here we present the key highlights so far.

Trio Nothing much to separate the top three

Man City, who have a game in hand, can steer clear of leaders Manchester United. City have 38 points as compared to United's 40 from 19 games. On the other hand, third-placed Leicester City have racked up 38 points as well. United are unbeaten in 13 league games and are going strong. City and Leicester are unbeaten in 10 and six games respectively.

Chasing pack What about the chasing pack?

Champions Liverpool have lost momentum of late and sit fourth (34 points). They are followed by Tottenham (33 points), who have played one game less. Everton are sixth and could go ahead with the two games in hand. All three teams need a string of results to challenge for the top position. Liverpool are winless in five, whereas, Spurs have had mixed fortunes.

Duo Villa and West Ham have been the surprise packages

Aston Villa and West Ham United deserve all the credit for their resolute nature and strength. The Hammers are targeting a European berth and could be party spoilers. They have collected 32 points (W9 D5 L5). Villa, who have been impacted by COVID-19, have two games in hand. Dean Smith's side has changed gears after being in a relegation battle last season.

London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal have enjoyed mixed fortunes

A spell of bad form can hurt teams and both Chelsea and Arsenal can relate to this. Chelsea, who were once flying high, have hit a rough patch, leading the club to sack manager Frank Lampard. The Blues have collected seven points from their last eight games. Arsenal, who are unbeaten in five, were winless in seven games prior to that.

Battle These three teams are likely to be relegated