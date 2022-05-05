Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Kane Williamson elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 05, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

SRH face DC in a crunch game (Photo credit: Twitter/@Sunrisers)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. DC have won four of their nine fixtures. Meanwhile, SRH are on a two-match losing streak, having won five successive games earlier. The news from the center is that SRH skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. The wicket has averaged close to 153 in the first innings (last five matches). Both pacers and spinners have shown noticeable figures. The side chasing has won three of the last five outings.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, David Warner's (DC) last five knocks in IPL read as 3, 42, 28, 60*, and 66. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (DC) has claimed 17 wickets in nine matches this season. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has smashed 228 runs in nine innings this season. He averages 38.00. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan has bagged 17 wickets this season at 17.82.

Do you know? Here's the H2H record

Both teams have faced each other on 20 occasions in IPL. SRH have pocketed a win on 11 occasions, while DC have won on nine instances. DC had won both their matches against SRH in the last edition of IPL.

Teams A look at the two teams

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Changes 3 changes for SRH; Shaw out for DC

Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, and Sean Abbott are making their SRH debuts. T Natarajan is injured, including Washington Sundar.Marco Jansen has been benched. For DC, opener Prithvi Shaw misses out. Mandeep Singh has replaced him. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje has come in for Mustafizur Rahman.