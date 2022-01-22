Sports

3rd ODI, SA vs IND: Ground stats of Newlands

The South Africa versus India third ODI will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday. India have already surrendered the three-match series and will play for pride in what has been a dismal tour so far. The match is slated to begin at 02:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the game, here we decode the key ground stats.

Record A look at SA and India's record at Newlands

The two teams have met four times in ODIs at this venue. Both sides have won two games each. SA won in 1992 and 2006. India tasted victory in 2011 and 2018. Overall, India have played five ODIs here, beating Kenya in 2003. SA have played 37 ODIs here in total. They have sealed 31 wins, besides losing just six times.

Totals A look at the key team numbers

The highest total here in ODIs is held by South Africa (367/5) against Sri Lanka in 2017. They have gone past the 350-run mark on three occasions (also 354/3 vs Kenya in 2001 and 354/6 vs England in 2009). India's highest score here is 303/6 versus SA in 2018. Pakistan (43/10) versus West Indies and WI (54/10) versus SA, have posted the lowest scores.

Runs A look at the top scorers

Jacques Kallis has scored the most ODI runs here in Cape Town. He amassed 662 runs at an average of 38.94. AB de Villiers (545), Herschelle Gibbs (537), Graeme Smith (512), and Jonty Rhodes (500) have registered 500-plus runs here. For India, Virat Kohli leads the show with 188 runs from two games at 188.00. He smashed 160* versus SA.

Wickets A look at the top wicket-takers

Shaun Pollock has picked up the most number of ODI wickets at Newlands. He claimed 30 scalps at 19.33. He is followed by Makhaya Ntini (27 wickets at 10.14). Kallis is the third bowler to claim 20-plus scalps (21 at 27.57). For India, Zaheer Khan claimed six wickets in three matches at 23.00. Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harbhajan Singh claimed four wickets each.

Do you know? A look at the partnership records

Gary Kirsten and Neil McKenzie have posted the highest stand here. They shared a 209-run partnership for the second wicket versus Kenya in 2001. For India, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli stitched a 140-run stand for the second wicket in 2018.