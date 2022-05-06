Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall May 06, 2022, 06:23 pm 3 min read

Sanju Samson has struck at 153.61 this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. PBKS have won five of their 10 fixtures. They overcame Gujarat Titans in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, RR are coming off two consecutive defeats, to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the first match of the double-header. The wicket here assists the batters. As far as bowling is concerned, pacers have been more dominant here. Notably, the chasing side has won three of the last five games here. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 23 occasions in the IPL. PBKS have pocketed a win 10 times, while RR have won on 13 instances. Both sides won a match against each other in the last edition of IPL.

PBKS Will Bairstow and Dhawan open for PBKS?

PBKS staged a concerted performance against GT. Kagiso Rabada stole the show with four wickets, while Shikhar Dhawan shone in the run-chase. Will PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal stick with the opening combination of Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow? Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

RR RR would want to bounce back from recent defeats

RR have put up solid performances this season. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have the Orange and Purple Cap, respectively. However, they need to get back to winning ways, having lost to MI and KKR. Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Buttler Buttler set to complete 600 runs in IPL 2022

All eyes will be on Buttler, who has been on a roll this season. He is the leading run-scorer, having amassed 588 runs from 10 matches at an incredible average of 65.33. The RR opener has struck at a staggering 150.77. Buttler is 385 runs away from breaking Virat Kohli's long-standing record. The latter slammed a record-breaking 973 runs in the 2016 season.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Dream11 Fantasy XI (Option 1): Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna. Dream11 Fantasy XI (Option 2): Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.